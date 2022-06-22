Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez viral video: lawyer reveals why she hugged the actor

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez has finally revealed the reason why she hugged the actor in viral video for the first time after he won the case against Amber Heard.



In an interview with Univision, Camille, 37 said, “Of course I did [hug him]. He's my friend, but he's my client first, and he was going through something very difficult," according to Spanish national daily Marca.

She went on to say, “I love my clients very much and I am Hispanic, I like hugging and touching people, not kissing. I did give him a hug because he needed it."

During the trial rumours were rife that there was an affair between Depp and Camille, with Vasquez being very affectionate with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, publicly hugging him in the court.

The video of their hug from the courtroom had gone viral on social media.

She became a TikTok star instantly as video of her hug to Depp took the social media platform by storm.