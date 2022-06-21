Eid-ul-Adha: NIH issues advisory for Congo virus

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever’s (CCHF) transmission and risk due of spread owing to the anticipated increase in human-animal interaction during Eid-ul-Azha, the National Institue of Health (NIH) Tuesday issued an advisory pertaining to the virus.
The health body said it was imperative to be vigilant about the situation and take necessary steps to interrupt the transmission of the Congo virus.
Since the diagnosis of the first human case of CCHF in 1976, sporadic cases have continued to occur in various geographical regions of the country, the NIH said.
Although Balochistan remains the most affected province, the cases have been reported from across the country every year.
Balochistan has submitted 19 suspected cases — out of which 14 were positive and five deaths occurred in 2021.
In 2022, a total of four confirmed cases have been reported — two cases each from Punjab and Sindh.
The CCHF virus is transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter.
The transmission to humans occurs through contact with infected ticks or animal blood. CCHF can be transmitted from an infected person to another person by contact with infectious blood, secretions, or body fluids.
Hospital-acquired CCHF infections can also occur due to improper sterilisation of medical equipment, a breach in infection control practices, reuse of injection needles, and use of contaminated medical supplies.
A person infected with the Congo virus mimics signs and symptoms of Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF).
“Considering its transmission dynamics (human-to-human) and high mortality, it is imperative to exclude CCHF through a careful epidemiological history/ clinical examination of the patient while strictly observing the prescribed hospital infection control measures,” the NIH said.
Suspected: Any person with sudden onset of fever over 38C° or more for more than three days and less than 10 days with hemorrhagic symptoms and animal contact history from a CCHF endemic area.
Probable: A suspected case with a history of 10 days of febrile illness with above mentioned clinical presentation and epidemiological link to CCHF endemic areas.
Confirmed: Suspected/probable case with lab confirmation of CCHF (PCR & serology).
The NIH said if a person is infected by a tick bite, the incubation period is usually 1-3 days, with a maximum of 9 days. The incubation period following contact with infected blood or tissues is usually 5-6 days, with a documented maximum of 13 days, it added.
Currently, there is no safe and effective vaccine widely available for human use, the NIH noted.
It said that in the absence of a vaccine, the only way to reduce infection in people is by reducing risk factors and educating the community on preventive measures.
Reducing the risk of infection transmission from tick-to-human while visiting high-risk areas:
Reducing the risk of infection transmission from animal to human:
Reducing the risk of infection transmission from human to human in community:
"Everything is clear from my side now and will go again whenever NAB asks me to appear before it," says Muzammil Hussain
CM Hamza Shahbaz did not appear before court in Ramzan Sugar Mills case
The police had booked around 11 PTI leaders in a case pertaining to violence at the Kohsar police station
“She has apologised and regretted it. She has also assured to not commit the offence again,” IHC says
National positivity ratio is 1.53% with 171 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours
ACE Punjab has accused Usman Buzdar of forging a fake letter to transfer 900 kanals of government land in DG Khan