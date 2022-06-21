Kate Middleton ‘heartbroken’ over Prince Harry missing William’s 40th birthday

file footage

Kate Middleton is said to be ‘heartbroken’ over the fact that her husband, Prince William, will celebrate his 40th birthday today, June 21, without his brother, Prince Harry, as their rift continues on.



As per a source quoted by Closer magazine, Kate has been feeling nostalgic on William’s birthday especially since she marked his 30th in 2012 with a special trip to Wales where Prince Harry and William spent great time bonding.

According to the insider: “She thinks it’s incredibly sad that the brothers have so little to do with each other now. She’s heartbroken to see how things have turned out when they used to be so close.”

In fact, the source claims, “Kate’s quietly sent a message that it would mean so much to William if his little brother made some type of contact on his special day – a message would go a long way to break the ice and help build bridges without anyone else in the way.”

Prince Harry recently visited the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee earlier this month and it was expected that the two brothers might make up during the short visit.

However, things couldn’t have turned out worse, as Prince William and Kate appeared to completely avoid Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who also left the UK early before the Jubilee celebrations ended.