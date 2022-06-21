Kate Middleton touted to ‘save the monarchy from extinction’ with William

file footage

Kate Middleton, working alongside her husband Prince William, is said to be the best bet to save the British monarchy from extinction, as per several royal experts quoted by OK! Magazine.



Talking about what kind of a monarch Prince William would make as he approaches his milestone 40th birthday, royal experts seem to unanimously agree that William will be a ‘caring, truly modern’ monarch, especially with the help of his wife, Kate.

As per royal author Robert Jobson: “King William V and his consort, Queen Catherine, will be... devoted to each other, the monarchy and their people.”

“They are a dynamic duo, hell-bent on making as much of a difference as they can,” Jobson added.

He further said: “They have a perfect blend of warmth and steely determination which means the monarchy as a 21st century institution will be safe in their hands.”