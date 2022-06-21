Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reach settlement agreement in revenge lawsuit

Model Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have reportedly agreed to settle their ongoing revenge lawsuit at the eleventh hour.

Ahead of the scheduled start of jury selection, the former couple reached a settlement agreement, sources confirmed on Monday.

According to media outlets, both Rob, 35, and Chyna, 34, came to an agreement to stop the lawsuit from reaching a trial, though the terms of their deal remain unknown.

The jurors were already lined up outside the courthouse but will be dismissed given the last-minute update.

The new development comes days after a trial judge denied the Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star’s motion to enforce a previous settlement.

Rob had reportedly claimed that Chyna backed out of a deal that would have settled the revenge lawsuit, but a judge rejected the reality star’s claim.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, told the media that Chyna (born Angela White) would “prove her case” to a Los Angeles jury that Kris Jenner‘s son allegedly illegally leaked explicit photos of her on Instagram in July 2017.

Chyna and Rob share 5-year-old daughter Dream.