Johnny Depp 'moves on' from ugly trial amid Amber Heard antics: Insider

Johnny Depp is looking onto positive things after winning defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The 59-year-old is over the moon after restoring his name in front of the public eye and is happy that the nightmare of six years is over.

"The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it's over," the insider tells PEOPLE. "Although he is relieved about the jury's verdict, he isn't gloating about it."

"He isn't even talking about the trial now," the source adds. "He filed the lawsuit, because he considered it necessary. He has moved on though. He is now able to get back to what he loves doing. He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead. He is also looking forward to continue working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming."

Meanwhile, Depp is ambitiously progressing towards a career in music with musician Jeff Black. His album is coming out on July 15.

"It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother," gushed Depp.