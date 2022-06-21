Elon Musk daughter files to sever ties with billionaire, will change surname

Elon Musk daughter files to sever ties with billionaire in bid to change surname

Elon Musk's child wants to move away from her billionaire father.

In a new set of documents obtained, Musk's transgender daughter wants to remove her father's surname from her moniker in a bid to add her mother's last name.

The request is made with Los Angeles County Superior Court, shows PlainSite.org 's online documents.

The Tesla boss' 18-year old wants to be called Vivan Jenna Wilson. Her original name is Xavier Alexander Musk.

She states 'I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.'

The decision could come after Musk's 2020 comments on transgender people.

"I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

He also wrote: "We are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option.

"Perhaps someone wiser than me can explain this dichotomy."