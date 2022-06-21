Queen Elizabeth mesmerises fans as she shares sweet memories with late father King George VI

Queen Elizabeth II recalled amazing moments she spent with her late Dad King George VI as she shared adorable throwback photo in honor of Father's Day.



The 96-year-old monarch shared an stunning photograph on the Royal Family's official Instagram account Sunday, marking the annual holiday.

In the picture, which was taken back in 1946, the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, is seen enjoying pleasant moment with her dad. The father-daughter duo can be seen smiling at one another as they stand in a garden.



Prince Harry and William's grandmother captioned the sweet photo: "Wishing all of our followers a very happy Father's Day."