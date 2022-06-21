Alonzo Bodden calls Will Smith’s Oscars slap of Chris Rock 'the ultimate outlier situation'

Will Smith’s on-stage slap of Chris Rock still continues to spark a discussion even after three months.

Alonzo Bodden shared his thoughts about the future safety of comedians during a panel Thursday at Tribeca Festival, saying: "I’m not going to get slapped on stage,” he said.



"That (Will Smith slap) is the ultimate outlier situation. At the comedy clubs, we are still talking and still doing comedy, so nobody is going to a club and worried about that happening," he added.

Meanwhile, comedian-host-director W. Kamau Bell claimed a Black Carrot Top could never exist. "You can be a white comedian and never talk about what’s going on in the world."

“But it’s pretty hard to be a Black comedian and never talk about what’s going on in the world without the crowd being like ‘Where’s this dude from?’ A Black Carrot Top would have to be like, ‘I know I’m making fun of these hangers, but also, Black Lives Matter.’ So, whether you want to or not, there’s pressure as a Black person in America if you have a platform. Sometimes you have to say something,” Bell told the audience.