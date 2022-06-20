Prince William wants Prince Andrew to 'fade away’ amid new legal troubles

Prince William is reportedly engaging in royal ‘rows’ over his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew and wants him to ‘fade away in to the background’, as per a royal expert quoted by Express UK.
According to royal expert and journalist Russell Myers, the Duke of Cambridge vehemently believes that a ‘slimmed down’ version of the monarchy is the only way to ensure its survival in modern times.
Talking to ITV’s Lorraine, Myers said that ‘there are rows going on’ between Prince William and other members of the royal family over allowing Prince Andrew to return to royal life despite having been accused of sexual assault.
As per Myers: “Prince William would like his uncle to fade away into the background.”
