Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Shamshera': See pic

Alia Bhatt is a big cheerleader for her husband Ranbir Kapoor and her latest Instagram post is a proof.



On Monday morning, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a glimpse of the Rockstar actor’s first poster look from his upcoming movie Shamshera.

In the photo, the Ye Jawani Hai Deewani actor could be seen in a warrior avatar with an axe in his hand.

Sharing the first look on Instagram, the 29-year-old was gushing over his first look while she captioned it, “Now that’s a hot morning… I mean… good morning.”

Nevertheless, fans loved this “adorable gesture” of the Gully Boy star, with some commented, “Mrs Kapoor is a fan girl” and others wrote, “Husband has the biggest cheerleader”.



Meanwhile, Ranbir’s movie also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the leading roles. According to makers of the movie, it’s slated to release on July 22.

To note, Alia and the 39-year-old will also be seen together in Brahmastra which is scheduled to release on September 9.