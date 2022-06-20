Johnny Depp asks fans to remain cautious amid surge in fake posts and accounts

Johnny Depp has shared an important message for his die-hard fans amid surge in fake profiles pretending to be him.



The Hollywood star has urged his lover and followers to ‘remain cautious’ amid spate of fake social media accounts pretending to be him.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, has been forced to issue a statement regarding the spat of fake social media accounts and profiles pretending to be him.

Depp issued a statement on his Instagram stories Sunday, saying: "I’ve been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me. I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms."

Johnny Depp shares important message for fans amid surge in fake profiles pretending to be him

He added: "These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: Instagram @JohnnyDepp TikTok @JohnnyDepp Facebook @JohnnyDepp Discord @JohnnyDepp0854."

Depp continued: "I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue! Love & respect, JD X."

There has been a wave of renewed interest in the actor following his win in libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor was awarded damages of $8.35million (£6.8m) after reductions, while Heard was also awarded $2m (£1.6m) in damages.