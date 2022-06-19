Kris Jenner gives special shout-out to all 'amazing' dads on Father’s Day

US reality TV star Kris Jenner recognized all fathers on Instagram in honor of Father's Day 2022.



Kris, 66 posted a lovely photo collage of all the fathers in her family - from her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian to her former son-in-law Kanye West.

The post included shots of her son Rob Kardashian with his daughter Dream, Scott Disick with the three children he shares with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Scott with Stormi Webster, Caitlyn Jenner with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Tristan Thompson with True, and Kourtney's new husband Travis Barker with his children.

'Happy Father's Day to all the amazing fathers in our lives!!! Thank you for loving our little ones the way you do. They are so lucky to have you as their daddies. To my son, Rob... you are the most amazing daddy and seeing the bond you have with Dream brings me more joy than you'll ever know."



" You were born to be a daddy. I love you! Happy Father's Day and I hope everyone has a beautiful day surrounded by so much love,' she captioned the image."

Within no time, Kris’s post garnered endless praise from her fans.