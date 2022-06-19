Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pic with Randhir Kapoor on Father's Day

Kareena Kapoor appeared at loss of words as she paid a tribute to her father Randhir Kapoor on Father’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, the 3 Idiots actor dropped a throwback photo of herself twinning with her dad who looked dapper in a black suit while the diva looked gorgeous in a black saree.

The post came after the actor recently gushed over her hubby and son as they spent a gleeful time on the sets with Sujoy Ghosh.



The Heroine actor expressed that the movie, based on the book the Devotion of Suspect X, would be the ‘best film’.

“DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times... and I’m pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in... this one is @jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat #SujoyGhosh,” she captioned the post.