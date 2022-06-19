Prince William wants Prince Harry to ‘stop throwing dust’ in royal family’s face

file footage

Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud continues to rage on, with a royal source claiming that the royal brothers remain at a ‘rock bottom’.



A source close to the Duke of Cambridge spoke to The Daily Mail recently and dished out details on how William thinks Harry has been ‘sucked into an alien world’, however, is hopeful that they can work out their differences sometime in the future.

As per the insider: “I think they will find themselves in a better position in the future, but not now. And too much water has gone under the bridge for things to ever go back to the way they were.”

The source continued: “But William does want Harry to be happy, and if he stops throwing dust in their faces, then maybe he will find a way to forgive and forget.”

Prince William and Prince Harry were known to share a close brotherly bond while growing up, especially after losing their mother, Princess Diana, in a car accident in 1997.

However, they now rarely see each other, and notably avoided each other during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, for which Harry travelled to the UK from the US.