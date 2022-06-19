Hollywood Walk of Fame to honor Paul Walker with posthumous tribute in 2023

Late Hollywood actor Paul Walker, best known for his performance in the Fast & Furious films, has received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, almost nine years after his death.

Along with Paul, late singer Jenni Rivera will also receive a star. The selection has been confirmed by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

Paul’s star will be affixed in 2023, along with fellow actors Uma Thurman, Christopher ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Bill Pullman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris and Ellen Pompeo.

Paul died in a car accident on November 30, 2013. He rose to fame by playing Brian in the Fast and Furious series.

Jordana Brewster, who played Paul’s on-screen wife in the Fast and Furious films, celebrated the Walk of Fame announcement by posting two throwback photos of the late actor.

Sharing the same, she wrote, “You are going to get your star. Shining on forever. Hollywood walk of fame class of 2023 (sic).”

As per a Deadline report, chairwoman and Walk of Fame star recipient, Ellen K said, “The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world.” Further adding, “The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”