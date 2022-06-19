Kim Kardashian, Kanye West look ‘cordial’ at daughter’s basketball match

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tried to overlook their personal differences as they reunited for daughter North’s basketball match on Friday.

According to TMZ, the parents of a nine-year-old star kid were spotted sitting near each other as they cheered upon their firstborn child.

An onlooker spilt the beans to the outlet, “[Kim and Kanye were snapped] looking on as North does her thing with her team. They weren't even that far apart – just a row back from one another, in very close proximity.

“Eyewitnesses tell us they did speak from time to time throughout the evening and appeared to be cordial,” the source added.

“Neither parent made a big scene by cheering or much of anything else ... we're told they looked like they were just trying to lay low and just watch North together,” the outlet continued.

Earlier in March, the Donda 2 rapper and his former ladylove were spotted at their son Saint’s football where the duo appeared to be ‘peaceful’.