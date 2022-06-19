COVID-19 cases in Islamabad on the rise

A shopping mall official (L) checks the body temperature of a customer for shopping ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in Karachi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 positivity rate in Islamabad has exceeded 4% with the city facing a "continuous rise" in coronavirus cases, district health officials said on Sunday.



The National Institute of Health (NIH) said 45 people were found infected with the virus following diagnostic tests on 1,098 samples.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positivity remained above the 1% mark for the second consecutive day in Pakistan amid a slight rise in the fresh cases, NIH data showed.

As many as 152 diagnostic tests came out positive during testing of 11,663 samples across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 positivity ratio to 1.3%.

Moreover, 55 patients infected with the virus are in critical condition.