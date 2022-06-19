Kendall Jenner looks gorgeous in latest photo with boyfriend

Kendall Jenner went out with her boyfriend for a dinner date and treated her fans with a brand new picture.
Kendall looked gorgeous in her latest picture with Devin Booker.
The model and reality TV star used her Instagram story to share the picture with her millions of fans.
No caption accompanied her photo.
Kendall Jenner is known as the most private member of her family about her love life.
She has been opting to keep her relationships out of the limelight and off social media as much as possible.
On Valentine’s Day 2021, Jenner went Instagram official with the 25-year-old Phoenix Suns NBA player, sharing a photo of the two together on her Instagram Story
