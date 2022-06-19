Amber Heard shares her thoughts about jury's verdict in Johnny Depp's defamation suit

Amber Heard seemingly raised question to the jury's verdict that came against her in defamation suit brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard's full interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie aired on Friday night, where the Aquaman actor claimed that a “binder” of therapist’s notes and text messages could have led jurors to reach a different verdict.
In one of the messages, the 36-year-old appeared to tell her therapist that Mr Depp “did a number on me tonight”. Depp has denied ever abusing Heard.
The messages were reportedly not allowed as evidence in the case after the judge ruled them inadmissible.
Depp’s legal team responded to Ms Heard’s interview saying: “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favor.”
