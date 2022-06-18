Taliban hopeful of results from TTP, Pakistan parley

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid addresses a press conference at government media and information center in Kabul city, on October 30, 2021. — AFP

KABUL: The negotiations between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistani government concluded two days back in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said.

Mujahid, who is the deputy of minister information and culture, told Geo News that he hopes that this time, the negotiations bear fruit — as the last round of peace talks between the two sides did not yield results.

The Afghan Taliban official said that his side played the role of a mediator. He assured that in case the negotiations between the TTP and Pakistan fail, then the Taliban would not allow the Afghan soil to be used for attacks against Pakistan.

The TTP — which is not directly affiliated with the Afghan Taliban but pledges allegiance to them — have carried out some of the deadliest attacks within Pakistan since 2007.

The deputy of minister information and culture noted that the TTP has announced an indefinite cease-fire and since then earlier this month, and since then, the attacks in the country have halted.