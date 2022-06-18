Taliban hopeful of results from TTP, Pakistan parley

KABUL: The negotiations between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistani government concluded two days back in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said.
Mujahid, who is the deputy of minister information and culture, told Geo News that he hopes that this time, the negotiations bear fruit — as the last round of peace talks between the two sides did not yield results.
The Afghan Taliban official said that his side played the role of a mediator. He assured that in case the negotiations between the TTP and Pakistan fail, then the Taliban would not allow the Afghan soil to be used for attacks against Pakistan.
The TTP — which is not directly affiliated with the Afghan Taliban but pledges allegiance to them — have carried out some of the deadliest attacks within Pakistan since 2007.
The deputy of minister information and culture noted that the TTP has announced an indefinite cease-fire and since then earlier this month, and since then, the attacks in the country have halted.
Pervez Musharraf’s family has decided to shift him to Pakistan, sources say
FATF announces on-site visit to Pakistan after it completes watchdog’s list of 34 items; appreciates Islamabad's...
Who is responsible for enforced disappearances of people, Islamabad High Court CJ Athar Minallah says
Updated business hours will come into effect from today and remain effective for a month — till July 16
Marriage halls have been ordered to shut by 10:30pm
This year’s slogan is “Rising Up from Drought Together”