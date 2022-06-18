Zayn Malik teases fans with sun-kissed snap: See Photo

Zayn Malik is delighting fans with an all-new photo of himself.
The 29-year-old singer turned to his Instagram on Saturday to promote his clothing brand with a sun-kissed photo.
Zayn's natural curly hair in the picture covered his hazel eyes. The One Direction alum left his facial hair grow into a full-fledged beard.
"2 weeks left to get my Paynt By Zayn collection before it's gone! Link in bio," wrote the star.
Commenting on photo, the singer's female fans were quick to garner love on the father-of-one.
“ZAYN U NEED TO SHAVE But okay ilove you anyway!” one commented.
“I'd add a t so it's not obvious,” another added with a laughing face emoji.
