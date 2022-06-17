Amber Heard talks about feeling ‘scared’ after losing defamation trial to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard speak out about feeling ‘overwhelmingly’ fearful of Johnny Depp after the defamation case loss.

The Aquaman actor made this admission during her interview with NBC’s Today Show.

There she started by with a quip, admitting, “Of course, I took for granted what I assume was my right to speak.”

“I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for the sort of silencing.”

Before concluding she also added, “Which is what I guess a defamation lawsuit is meant to do. It’s meant to take your voice.”