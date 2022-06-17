Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are planning their future as couple: reports

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are already planning their future together as the couple are ‘super serious and in love.’



An insider spilt the beans to Entertainment Tonight to share that the reality star ‘really loves and appreciates’ the former Saturday Night Live star.

"Seeing him with her children has made her fall even harder for Pete," the source shared.

"Kim and Pete are very invested in each other and feel closer than ever. They had an amazing time in Tahiti and can't wait for what the future holds.”

The insider also weighed in on Kim’s former partner Kanye West, claiming that the Donda 2 rapper is "still very much jealous of the situation and has a lot of animosity about their relationship."

The outlet reported that the 44-year-old hip-hop artist "is also getting to a point where he feels like he has no other choice but to try and be understanding.

“He knows his words won't change the course of Pete and Kim's relationship and he has chosen to take a step back,” the source said.