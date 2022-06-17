BTS’ V says he has no regrets after he ‘shelved’ his old songs

BTS singer Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, recently expressed having no regrets about ‘shelving’ his old songs to make ‘new ones.’

During his conversation with Weverse Magazine, the Winter Bear singer touched upon his selection for music to make it to the final cut.

“I don’t have any regrets. I just tell myself the next song should be better than the previous one and go make it,” he said.

“I feel like I want to be as objective as I can be with myself when it comes to the songs I make,” he added.

“If I feel regret whenever that happens, I’ll become one of those people who just release songs even when they’re not satisfied with them. And then I wouldn’t be able to complete an album of my songs the way I envision it,” the vocalist said.

Taking about his solo career, V shared, “I’m not sure what people think of my songs because I can’t be there with them. I can’t see it with my own eyes.”

“I’ll just have to try making more solo songs to find out,” V explained.

“I think that way I can know for sure what lies ahead based on what direction my sound is taking and the stance it should take.”