Prince Harry is a ‘dilemma’ for Mike Tindall who prefers Prince William

file footage

Prince Harry has reportedly become a ‘bit of a dilemma’ for Mike Tindall, his cousin Zara’s husband, who is said to be close to Prince William instead, as per a body language expert.



This comes as Mike, an ex-rugby star who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara, was said to have passed a derogatory remark at Prince Harry during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month.

Body language expert Judi James analysed footage from the Queen’s Jubilee thanksgiving service where Harry and Mike were spotted in close proximity while exiting St Paul’s Cathedral after the service, and said that the sportsman appeared to ‘avoid’ Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

In the footage, Mike is seen looking off into the distance as his wife, Zara, stops to chat with Harry for a short while.

Talking about the moment, James told Express UK: “With Mike’s closeness to William in mind it also appeared to have created a bit of a dilemma as Harry stepped out into Zara’s group as they waited for their transport.”

She added: “Zara looks happy to chat and even turns fully to talk to Harry here, who is looking anxious and keen to get into his own car.”

“Mike though remains facing forward, looking about and holding his order of service up with a look of awkwardness,” James continued.

James further shared that Mike’s behaviour seemed very out of place for him, as he is known to be more easy-going and uninvolved in politics of any sort.

As per James: “This doesn’t appear to be Mike’s normal style of behaviour as he usually looks too easy-going and too tough to get involved in politics and it could be that his attention was taken arranging the right cars, but there are no signs of any farewell from him, either.”