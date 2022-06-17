Khloe Kardashian seems to be moved by Jennifer Lopez’s documentary ‘Halftime’

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian showered support on her curvy role model Jennifer Lopez for her hotly released Netflix documentary Halftime.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum dropped several snippets from the film on her Instagram story while tagging JLo and using the hashtag #Halftime.

The documentary, which runs for a little over 90 minutes, is about the On The Floor hit maker’s life and career including her romance with Ben Affleck, Super Bowl performance with Shakira, Hustler’s Oscar snub and more.

Khloe’s interest in Jennifer’s documentary is not something that comes as a surprise for her fans as she has previously gushed over the Marry Me actor for being her curvy role model in her interviews.

She had said at the launch of her Good American clothing line as per Harper’s Bazaar, "When I was younger I was rounder and chubbier. I thought, 'who can I look up to?'”

Khloe added that she loved Victoria’s Secret model but they did not have curvy bodies, adding, "Then J.Lo came around and... she's the oracle. I totally looked up to her."

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, the model had shared, "If J.Lo can do something, I can do it too. That's good enough for me!"

"I read about her when she gives an interview. I'm like, I gotta read it--what are her beauty tips?! 'Cause look at that woman," she added.