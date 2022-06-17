Piers Morgan enraged Amber Heard: Here's why

Piers Morgan enraged Amber Heard

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has disclosed that he enraged Hollywood star Amber Heard back in 2019.



The outspoken senior journalist retweeted the Aquaman star’s furious message where she had given him a shut up call.

He shared the tweet with message, “I forgot about this. Ms Heard was enraged that I stood up for masculinity.”

Amber Heard furious tweet reads: “@piersMorgan Just shut up.”

Piers Morgan shared the past tweet of Heard after he recently slammed the actress for her first TV interview after Johnny Depp won defamation trial against his former wife.

He also compared Amber Heard with Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan said, “Amber Heard is like Meghan Markle - the more she whines & plays the victim, utilising her best acting skills, the less I believe her.”



