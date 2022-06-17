‘The Iron Claw:’ Zac Efron to star in A24 movie based on Von Erich family

Zac Efron is all set to play the transformative role of his career as his gearing up for the lead part in upcoming movie, The Iron Claw.
Days after announcing his forthcoming star studded comedy for Netflix, the Greatest Showman actor has said yes to the character in the forthcoming film, which is based on the story of the most famous families in professional wrestling history, The Von Erichs.
However, it is yet not confirmed who Efron, 34, will play in the movie.
The official synopsis for the film reads, "Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."
With Fritz Von Erich as its patriarch, the family produced some of the most popular wrestlers in all of Texas including Kevin, David, Kerry and Mike Von Erich. Unfortunately, many in the family suffered tragic deaths at young ages. The history of the family was recapped during a Season 1 episode of Dark Side of The Ring.
The Iron Claw will be helmed by Sean Durkin (The Nest) and produced by A24.
Eva Mendes pens heartwarming note for Ryan Gosling’s new avatar on social media
BTS' V recently expressed having no regrets about ‘shelving’ his old songs
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘furious’ seeing Royal Family’s ‘lack of begging’ for return
Justin Bieber continues to receive the best medical care possible and is upbeat about his recovery.
Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson says she would marry the disgraced Duke of York all over again
Prince William has had ‘enough’ of Prince Andrew’s demands of being allowed to return back to the royal fold