‘The Iron Claw:’ Zac Efron to star in A24 movie based on Von Erich family

Zac Efron is all set to play the transformative role of his career as his gearing up for the lead part in upcoming movie, The Iron Claw.

Days after announcing his forthcoming star studded comedy for Netflix, the Greatest Showman actor has said yes to the character in the forthcoming film, which is based on the story of the most famous families in professional wrestling history, The Von Erichs.

However, it is yet not confirmed who Efron, 34, will play in the movie.

The official synopsis for the film reads, "Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

With Fritz Von Erich as its patriarch, the family produced some of the most popular wrestlers in all of Texas including Kevin, David, Kerry and Mike Von Erich. Unfortunately, many in the family suffered tragic deaths at young ages. The history of the family was recapped during a Season 1 episode of Dark Side of The Ring.

The Iron Claw will be helmed by Sean Durkin (The Nest) and produced by A24.