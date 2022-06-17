Rachel Bilson spills beans on secret relationship with THIS actor

Rachel Bilson has recently opened up about her past romance with Bill Haider with whom she called it quits in July 2020.
According to E! News, the Jumper star had met the 44-year-old on the sets of 2013 movie The To Do List. She confirmed about her brief affair with Aubrey Plaza on her podcast Broad Ideas.
“Are you serious,” asked the Park and Recreation actress, while she also confessed, “I don’t know anything”.
Rachel continued, “We dated and I even went with him to the (expletive) Golden Globes.”
Reportedly, a source close to the ex-couple told outlet that they ended their relationship weeks after the appearance at the award show.
Adding to this, the source further said that Rachel remained “utterly devastated” for quite some time post split.
While The O.C star did not speak much with Aubrey, she disclosed details with Mandy Moore -without naming her ex - about her "really hard breakup during the pandemic".
“I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it. It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done, harder than childbirth,” she remarked.
Rachel however, mentioned that she finally came over it, adding, “If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, ‘OK, I did that and I'm ready for the next thing’”.
Meanwhile, the portal reported that Bill is secretly dating her Noelle co-star Anna Kendrick.
BTS' V recently expressed having no regrets about ‘shelving’ his old songs
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘furious’ seeing Royal Family’s ‘lack of begging’ for return
Justin Bieber continues to receive the best medical care possible and is upbeat about his recovery.
Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson says she would marry the disgraced Duke of York all over again
Prince William has had ‘enough’ of Prince Andrew’s demands of being allowed to return back to the royal fold
Gerard Pique’s popularity is seemingly stumbling after the footballer parted way from Shakira