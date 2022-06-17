Kim Kardashian didn’t damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress: Ripley Museum

Kim Kardashian has been cleared of accusations of damaging Marilyn Monroe’s dress after the diva’s glamorous outing at Met Gala 2022.

Amidst the intense bashing of the reality star at the hands of netizens, Ripley Museum has spoken out in defense of Kim.

The company’s rep spilt the beans to TMZ that the gown was returned in exactly the same condition it was taken from the museum.

"A report written on the dress’s condition in early 2017 states, 'a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is.

“There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes,' among other instances of damage,” the outlet reported.

The rep was of the view that the iconic gown of the late singer was displayed in different locations around the globe where it could have been damaged.

"From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” the rep said.