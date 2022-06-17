Prince Harry irrelevant to Prince William's future says expert

The British media continues to discuss the future relations between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Talking about the two brothers who reunited recently at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a royal expert said Prince William has moved on from the row with his brother Prince Harry.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, Richard Eden said, "Essentially, Harry is someone from Prince William's past. It sounds brutal and it is sad but Harry is not part of the future that William envisages and he is almost irrelevant to that future."

The two brothers reunited at jubilee for which Harry arrived with his wife Meghan Markle and two children.

Harry is living in California after stepping down from his royal duties.