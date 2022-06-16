Britney Spears mother reacts to daughter’s cryptic post

Britney Spears shared a cryptic message on social media that grabbed her mom Lynne's attention straight away.

The Toxic singer reposted a motivational video Wednesday that featured a voiceover saying, “And don’t you ever forget how they gave you the distance when you needed love.”

“Just saying !!!!” the Stronger singer captioned the clip.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lynne, 67, wrote in the comments section, “You have got to be kidding me!! ”

Within minutes, however, the Spears family matriarch appeared to delete her response.

The eye-roll emoji was a far cry from the olive branch that Lynne extended last Friday when she congratulated Britney on her marriage to Sam Asghari.

“You look radiant and so happy!” the Through the Storm author commented on the Grammy winner’s slideshow of photos from her nuptials in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

As per Page Six, Britney did not invite her family to her wedding on June 9 after saying she wanted to sue them for allowing her conservatorship to last nearly 14 years.