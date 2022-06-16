Tom Hanks ‘trembling hands’ sparks health concerns among avid fans

Tom Hanks’ fans have recently expressed concerns after the actor was seen shaking hands at the Elvis premiere in Australia.
On Tuesday, a video of the Forrest Gump actor went viral on social media in which his hand could be seen trembling as he held onto a microphone,
According to media reports by Daily Mirror and The New York Post, the fans took to Twitter and dropped supportive messages to the actor who went public with his Type 2 diabetes diagnosis in 2013.
One tweeted, “Hope Tom Hanks is okay.”
Another user however rubbished health speculations and wrote, “God forbid it could just be adrenaline and nerves!”
Another fan commented, “He’s still one of the best actors left … his health is his business.”
Meanwhile, the outlets reported that there were few Twitter conspiracy theorists who claimed that Hanks’ shaking could be “caused by the Covid-19 vaccine”.
