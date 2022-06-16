Miles Teller had jet fuel in his blood during ‘Maverick’ shoot, reveals Tom Cruise’s reaction

File footage

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller has detailed about what he went through to shoot the high-octane action sequences.

On Tuesday, during an interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers, Teller, who played Lt. Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw in the Top Gun sequel, shared that he started feeling sick immediately after filming one of the airplane scenes for the box-office hit.

“So we landed, I’m just like, ‘I’m not feeling too good,’” Teller said. “And I was really hot, and I just started itching like crazy. So I get out of the jet, and I’m just covered in hives, like, head to toe.”

Teller was immediately taken to a doctor, who ordered blood tests, he said he then went home and took an oatmeal bath to reduce the hives.

“My bloodwork comes back, and I have flame-retardant, pesticides and jet fuel in my blood,” Teller recalled.

“So then I go to set the next day, and Tom’s like, ‘So, how did it go, Miles, what did they find?’ Teller said.

“I was like, ‘Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood.’ And without even skipping a beat, Tom just goes, ‘Yeah, I was born with it, kid.’”

Top Gun: Maverick is the long-awaited sequel to Cruise's classic 1986 movie in which he plays a Navy pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. The film is currently running in theatres.