Pacer Shaheen Afridi meets Imran Khan, photo goes viral

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team’s pacer Shaheen Afridi on Thursday met former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
A photo of him with Imran Khan is making the rounds on the micro-blogging site Twitter since yesterday.
During the meeting, the PTI chairman appreciated the Green shirts’ performance against West Indies during the recent three-match ODI series.
However, the reasons behind the meeting are not known yet.
Meanwhile, sharing a photo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf on his Twitter handle, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra wrote, “Surprise guests on the day after the Khuddaar Pakhtunkhwa budget.”
He maintained, “Straight from the express lane, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf came over with friends.”
On a lighter note, the provincial finance minister said that he tried to impress them with his cricket library. Jhagra said that he could not bowl as fast as they do.
