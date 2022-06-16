State to stop any ‘fitna and fasad’ call with full force, Maryam Nawaz tells Imran Khan

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is talking to journalists in Islamabad. Photo: Twitter/@pmln_org

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s recent statement about holding a “strong show”, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the state would stop any ‘fitna and fasad’ call with full force.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Maryam Nawaz said that the former governments tell people about their achievements when they leave but referred to Sheikh Rasheed's statement and said that "ex-ministers tell people that Imran Khan laid landmines for the incumbent government."

Maryam said that the Shehbaz-led government hasn’t increased a single penny in the petrol price or tax at its own will, adding that it was because of the deal that the former government had made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

She said that the former government didn’t know how to run the economy but when they ruined it and ran out of money, they risked the entire country and its economy to take loans from the IMF.

"This forced the incumbent government to take such decisions because it is bound by the agreements Imran Khan made," Maryam said.

'Pakistan will default if it doesn't follow contract with IMF'

She said that it was written in the contract Imran Khan made with the IMF in 2019 that the subsidy on petrol will be abolished or the petroleum development levy on petrol will be increased.

She said that Pakistan will default if the incumbent government doesn’t follow the contract.

"When Imran Khan realised that his government will not survive any longer, he damaged Pakistan so much that it will take months to recover if not a year," she said.

She said that Imran Khan's government reduced petrol prices knowing that Pakistan can not bear the burden.