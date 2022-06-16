Ryan Gosling’s blonde hair transformation as Ken in ‘Barbie’ takes internet by storm 

Ryan Gosling’s jaw-dropping transformation as Ken in the upcoming live-action film Barbie is out and it's taking the internet by storm.
On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled Gosling’s first look as Barbie’s handsome boyfriend. In the picture, the Notebook star was seen flaunting his six-pack abs, bleach-blond hair and a spray tan.
Clicked in front of a bright pink backdrop, Gosling also sported a sleeveless denim vest without a shirt, and his ‘personalized undergarments’ in the picture.
Gosling is joined in the movie by Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell.
Back in April, the makers released the official first-look picture of Robbie as Barbie and announced the release date of the movie.
Directed by Greta Gerwig (previously Ladybird and Little Women), Barbie is set to release on July 21, 2023, in theatres
BTS left fans shocked and worried with their sudden announcement of going on a break
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon poses for a adorable selfie after they were reunited at 'The Morning Show' panel
Kim Kardashian said she tried everything that was possible to make her marriage to Kanye West work out
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle story violated Twitter laws
Prince Harry asked to apologise from family after constant trashing
Amber Heard says the defamation lawsuit was meant to silence her