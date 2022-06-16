Meghan Markle 'fake pregnancy' conspiracy promoted on Twitter: Report

Twitter received flak for a conspiracy theory claiming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry faked their pregnancy.
The micro-blogging site was asked to stop promoting the news after fake claims from TeddyFeed- an online magazine, reports Daily Star.
Although the tweet read: “After the release of Archie’s birth certificate Meghan and Harry had no choice but to come clean,” the linked article did not provide evidence of such claims.
Twitter later admitted to their mistake, adding that the promotion violated their advertising policy.
The company told Newsweek: "The Tweet you referenced violates our Quality Policy and will no longer be promoted."
Law expert Amber Melville-Brown told Newsweek: "This article is defamatory allegations, inside conspiracy theories, wrapped up as reporting.
"The tweet excites readers to dive in and read on in the expectation that the article will explain how Meghan and Harry 'came clean' and 'admitted to lying to the world about their son' but readers will be sorely disappointed if that's what they're expecting.
"The article may include reams of rumour and column inches of conspiracy theory, but the bait of its headline doesn't land the fish of the accusation.”
