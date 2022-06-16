Kim Kardashian shares adorable pics with sweet message on her 'creative' daughter North's 9th birthday

Pete Davidson's sweetheart Kim Kardashian shared touching post on her 'creative, silly' daughter North's 9th Birthday on Wednesday (June 15).

The 41-year-old star took to Instagram to share some throwback photos of North to commemorate the special occasion.

She wrote in caption: "Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There's no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til ♾."

Along with North, Kardashian also shares daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West.



Kris Jenner was the first to wish North a happy birthday, sharing some of her favorite photos of her granddaughter throughout the years.



"Happy 9th birthday to my beautiful granddaughter North!!!! I can't believe how fast you are growing up! You are such an amazing young lady, an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, friend, and the most fabulous stylist extraordinaire!" Kris Jenner gushed in the post's caption.