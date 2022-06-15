Prince Harry ‘abused and insulted’ by Mike Tindall at Platinum Jubilee after party

file footage

Prince Harry was reportedly referred to with an ‘insulting’ phrase by Mike Tindall, the husband of his cousin Zara Tindall, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month, Express UK reported.

As per reports, ex-rugby player Tindall branded Prince Harry a ‘bas***d’ while talking to a fellow guest at a reception following a Platinum Jubilee concert at the Buckingham Palace on June 4.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle notably missed the Platinum Party at the Palace, where Duran Duran, Diversity and Elton John among others, performed for the royal crowd; they only attended one Jubilee event at St Paul’s Cathedral before jetting back to the US.

Tindall, the husband of Queen’s granddaughter Zara, himself opened up about attending the party on his podcast The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby, saying: “It was at the concert where there was a bit more of a chat together because we went in and had a drink with everyone after. I think the committee that put it together did an incredible job.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry was spotted in Tindall’s company just once during his UK trip, and that too while leaving the Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s.

He stopped to chat with Tindall’s wife Zara for a bit, during which Tindall noticeably avoided the Duke of Sussex.



