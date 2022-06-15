Bushra Iqbal's post for ex-husband Aamir Liaquat will melt your heart

Bushra Iqbal, the former wife of Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain's recent post on social media will melt your heart.
Following the sudden demise of a famous TV personality and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat, now his first wife Bushra dropped a picture of Hussain's collection of Pakistani flag badges.
The 50-year-old televangelist passed away on Thursday. The news of his untimely death sent shock waves across the country.
Taking to Twitter, Bushra wrote, "#AamirLiaquat ki Pakistan se muhabbat," (Aamir Liaquat’s love for Pakistan).
Bushra was Liaquat's first wife and she has two kids with him, a son and a daughter.
Hussain, a prominent name in the media industry, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Karachi residence on June 9 and was laid to rest on June 10 at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi cemetery.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued major warning over the future of their Netflix collaborations
BTS announced that they are taking a break to pursue solo projects
Princess Beatrice is a royal princess but she’s also a wife to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and wants everyone to know!
Prince William, Prince Harry reportedly have ‘a lot damage to rewrite’ experts warn
Queen Elizabeth will reportedly miss the Royal Ascot races for the second day in a row, reigniting health fears
Prince Andrew put on blast for being ‘completely unaware of his public image’