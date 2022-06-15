Prince Andrew told to 'fade in the background' after 'banishment'

Prince Andrew is reportedly upset over getting the back stage during the Garter Day.
The Duke of York, who was overshadowed by brother Prince Charles and nephew Prince William at the event, was only allowed to attend a behind-the-scenes lunch and investiture ceremony
Speaking of the conditions of the Duke on the Australia's Today show, Russell Myers said: "He has been banned in the first place.
"This is the second or third time we're talking about this.
"We had him walking his mother up the aisle at Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip's memorial, now we're talking about this.
"How many more times is he going to put himself front and centre.
"It's causing an almighty row both inside and outside the palace because people are a bit sick and tired of it.
"People just want him to fade into the background."
Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and patronages amid alleged rape allegations from Virginia Giuffre. The Duke settled out of court to avoid trial in the case.
