Halsey reveals she wants THIS actress to star her in a biopic

Halsey recently admitted that she would like to see the Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown play her in a biopic on a recent show The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.



Interestingly, Jimmy took out a photo of the Eastside hit-maker dressed up as Eleven, the character, Millie plays in the hit series on his chat show.



Halsey remarked instantly, “It’s kind of weird how much we look alike. It’s like, ‘Oh no, we actually just look like sisters.’”

However, the Without Me crooner added, “But I don’t really think I’m famous enough to cast Millie.”

Meanwhile, Halsey also performed a rendition of Kate Bush’s 1985 hit Running Up That Hill at Governors Ball Music Festival in New York over the weekend, a song that was featured in the season four premiere of Stranger Things.