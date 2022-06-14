David Beckham spends quality time with daughter Harper in cute new photos

David Beckham showed a 'special' bond with his little daughter Harper as the duo took a taxi boat ride together on Sunday, in Venice.

The former footballer, 47, put a protective arm around his little girl, 10, as they took in the sights of the beautiful surroundings.

Harper was sporting pigtails and David carried her novelty straw hat in hand, making sure it didn't blow away - after he shared a cute video of his youngest pulling strings which made the character's ears go up and down.

Not just this, David kept a watchful eye on Harper as she stepped on board, giving her the best seat on the boat as she sat atop a comfortable-looking cushion.

He cut a dapper figure in a crisp blue shirt with the buttons open and the sleeves rolled up and a slick pair of brown trousers.



The sportsman flaunted his multiple inkings and wore designer sunglasses, carrying an enormous Hermes Birkin black leather bag in hand which would have set him back tens of thousands of pounds.

The trip so far largely shared on David's social media has seen the footballer and his daughter enjoying gondola rides, visiting the Fenice theatre, and tucking into 9 am gelatos.

David had captioned the early morning clip: 'Ssssssshhhhhhh don't tell mummy 9am Gelato. Sorry mummy @victoriabeckham. Creating special memories with #HarperSeven'.





