Harry Potter’s Hagrid Robbie Coltrane pulls out of London's Comic Con due to ill health

The Harry Potter actor known for his role as Hagrid, Robbie Coltrane left fans disappointed after the actor won't be able to attend the July Comic-Con due to his continuing ill health.
The Harry Potter star, 72, was due to meet fans and pose for photos at the event, held at Olympia London, but has now cancelled his appearance.
In 2019, Robbie was spotted using a wheelchair as he awaited surgery on his knee amid his ongoing battle with osteoarthritis, after doctors told him to lose weight or face a life of immobility.
The event organisers emailed fans who had pre-paid for autographs and photos with the Cracker actor to share a statement from his agent.
The statement read: 'It is with deep regret that Robbie Coltrane has to withdraw from the July Comic-Con due to his continuing ill health.
'He is very sorry to disappoint his fans and supporters and hopes very much to appear at another Showmasters event when his health permits.'
The July 9 convention is excepted to welcome 100,000 movie fans with celebrity guests David Harbour (Stranger Things) Andy Serkins (Lord Of The Rings) and Christopher Lloyd (Back To the Future) in attendance.
The organisers went on to say: 'Obviously, we are incredibly disappointed that Robbie is not able to attend and so sad to hear of his ill health.
