Bollywood celebrities remember Sushant Singh Rajput on second death anniversary: Photos

Bollywood celebrities recall Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary.



The actor was found dead in his Mumbai’s apartment on June 14, 2020. The late actor’s controversial death made headlines for quite some time.

Two years later, Sushant’s costars and contemporaries pay their tributes on social media.

The Mimi actress turned to Instagram story and shared Atif Aslam’s song Tum Toh Darasal from their movie titled Raabta. She dropped in a heart-shaped emoticon in the caption.

Another co-star from Sonchiriya Bhumi Pednekar posted a photo of the late actor from their 2019 movie’s set on IG story.

Moreover, Dil Bechara’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi posts an adorable moment from the movie on IG story and wrote, “We miss you” in the caption.

Kartik Aaryan just dropped in a photo of a smiling Sushant on IG post. He captioned it, “Stars always shine no matter where they are.”

Last but not the least, Chhabra Mukesh, the director of Dil Bechara and one of the best friends Sushant from the tinsel town, posted a broken-heart shaped emoji on IG’s caption.





