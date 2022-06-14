Sara Ali Khan pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput on his 2nd death anniversary

Sara Ali Khan is remembering her first co-actor, late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput on his 2nd death anniversary on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara, who made her hit debut in Kedarnath alongside Sushant in 2018, shared an unseen photo of herself with the actor and spoke about how she experienced many firsts with him.

"From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope - so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories,” wrote the Simmba actress.

“Today on full moon night when I look up at the sky I know you'll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever. #JaiBholenath,” Sara concluded.

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, who also launched Sushant with 2013 release Kai Po Che, remembered the actor. Sharing a picture, he wrote, “2 years today brother, always in our hearts.”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. He passed away at the age of 34. His film credits included Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Chhichhore and Dil Bechara.