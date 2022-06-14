Fans criticize Scott Disick after he compares himself to Jesus

Scott Disick is facing harsh criticism online after he compared himself to Jesus in latest social media post.

On Sunday, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian’s ex husband took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself with full beard.

“I think I’m starting to look a lot like Jesus,” Disick, 39, captioned the close-up shot of himself.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — who refers to himself as ‘the Lord’ and uses the IG handle @LetTheLordBeWithYou — sported a bushy beard and styled his brunette strands in combed-back look for the picture.

Within minutes, Disick’s picture was flooded with comments as fans expressed their thoughts on his comparison.

“My dude read the Bible. Don’t just look @ pics,” one person wrote. Another responded, “But you are soooo far from being like him.”

Someone argued that he instead looked like Jared Leto: “Jared Leto who?!”