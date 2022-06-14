Alia Bhatt unveils THIS female antagonist for Brahmastra: Pic

Alia Bhatt unveils THIS female baddie character for Brahmastra: Pic

Alia Bhatt has lately introduced Mouni Roy’s character for her much-awaited movie Brahmastra.



A few hours ago, the Gully Boy star turned to Instagram and posted a movie poster of Mouni in a pure villainous avatar.

Sharing the photo, Alia called Mouni as Junoon, the Queen of Darkness while she captioned the post as, “Control everyone, she is the queen of darkness.”

She continued, “Achieving Brahmastra is determined by passion. Meet Junoon! Our Mysterious Queen of Darkness.”

Alia also announced that the movie’s trailer will be out tomorrow on June 15.

In the meantime, the director Ayan Mukerji also took to IG and praised Mouni’s brilliant acting in the movie.



“My first meeting with her, I offered her a ‘special appearance’ in Brahmastra. Eventually she shot with us from our first day to our last schedule, and is really, the surprise package in the film!” he remarked.

For the unversed, the movie also features Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead.

Meanwhile, the movie is slated to release on September 9 in multiple languages.